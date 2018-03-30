No charges in alleged altercation between Brandon Martin, Reggie Theus at Cal State Northridge

Former Cal State Northridge athletic director Brandon Martin won't face charges connected to an alleged altercation with men's basketball coach Reggie Theus earlier this month.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney's office said the department reviewed the case and elected not to file charges.
No further details were immediately available.
Theus filed a battery complaint against Martin with the school's police department March 6.
Less than 24 hours later, Northridge President Dianne Harrison announced the dismissal of Martin and Theus in a four-paragraph news release. The alleged altercation wasn't mentioned.
The school hired former North Carolina State coach Mark Gottfried to replace Theus on March 12.
