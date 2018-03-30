Advertisement

No charges in alleged altercation between Brandon Martin, Reggie Theus at Cal State Northridge

Nathan Fenno
By
Mar 30, 2018 | 11:55 AM

Former Cal State Northridge athletic director Brandon Martin won't face charges connected to an alleged altercation with men's basketball coach Reggie Theus earlier this month.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney's office said the department reviewed the case and elected not to file charges.

No further details were immediately available.

Theus filed a battery complaint against Martin with the school's police department March 6.

Less than 24 hours later, Northridge President Dianne Harrison announced the dismissal of Martin and Theus in a four-paragraph news release. The alleged altercation wasn't mentioned.

The school hired former North Carolina State coach Mark Gottfried to replace Theus on March 12.

nathan.fenno@latimes.com

Twitter: @nathanfenno

