No. 15-ranked Georgia takes down No. 24 Notre Dame in South Bend

Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy led a swarming Georgia defense and the No. 15 Bulldogs got just enough plays from an offense starting a freshman quarterback to beat No. 24 Notre Dame 20-19 on Saturday night in their first road trip to this part of country in more than five decades.

The first regular-season meeting between the storied programs was a hard-hitting and penalty filled game.

Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:39 remaining to give the Bulldogs (2-0) a one-point lead, and that was enough for Carter and company.

Georgia stopped Brandon Wimbush and the Fighting Irish (1-1) on downs once. Then, on Notre Dame's final drive, Bellamy blind-sided the quarterback and Carter recovered the fumble with 1:27 left to seal it.

Wimbush scored Notre Dame's only touchdown in the first half on a 1-yard run and completed 20 of 40 passes for 210 yards with two lost fumbles. Carter had a strip sack in the second half, too.