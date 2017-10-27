Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth says President Obama beat him in golf a couple of days ago

Jordan Spieth is a former world No. 1 golfer and a three-time major championship winner. But apparently he is no match for former President Barack Obama on the golf course.

Check out this story Spieth told Thursday on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” about a recent round of golf he played with Obama in Dallas:

Jordan Spieth talks about how former President Barack Obama joked around on the golf course and ended up beating him.

“So we had a two-on-two and it came down to the last hole, and the president had like a 10-foot double-breaking putt,” Spieth said. “This is my home course and I’ve never seen anybody make the putt. And a small crowd had gathered like you would expect. He kind of said, ‘You know, when there’s a crowd on the last hole, I never miss.’

“And he steps up and knocks [it] in … perfect speed, right in the middle of the hole. I had a putt that would have been to tie the match after, but it didn’t matter. He won the match on that putt. And he said, ‘Told ya,’ and we shook hands.”

Spieth posted a photo from that star-studded round of golf on Instagram earlier this week.

Pictured in the photo from left: Jonnie West (son of NBA legend Jerry West), Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Spieth, Obama and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

