More than one Arrogate has found success at Del Mar

This isn’t the first time a star named Arrogate shook up the horse racing world at Del Mar.

The late-1950s version of Arrogate, who won 20 of his labor-intensive 83 career starts, propelled jockey John Longden to racing history. The duo won the Del Mar Handicap on Sept. 3, 1956, to give Longden a record 4,871 wins.

In the background of a photo showing Longden addressing the Del Mar crowd, Desi Arnaz — the actor, musician and husband of Lucille Ball — looked on. Fourteen years later, also on Labor Day and at the same track, Bill Shoemaker broke Longden’s victories mark.

The old Arrogate proved to be a big-money horse too, winning the equivalent of $1.9 million in today’s dollars.