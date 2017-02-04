Pac-12 basketball: No. 13 Oregon puts an end to No. 5 Arizona's 15-game winning streak

Tyler Dorsey scored 23 points, making six three-pointers, and No. 13 Oregon snapped No. 5 Arizona's 15-game winning streak with a decisive 85-58 victory over the fifth-ranked Wildcats on Saturday.

Dillon Brooks added 18 points and four three-pointers as the Ducks (21-3, 10-1 Pac-12) extended their home winning streak to 40 games, an ongoing school record. Going into the game, it was the second-longest streak in the nation behind Kansas with 51, but the Jayhawks fell at home to Iowa State, 92-89, in overtime earlier Saturday.

Oregon made 16 three-pointers, most since opening Matthew Knight Arena in 2011.

Rawle Alkins had 16 points for the Wildcats (21-3, 10-1) in their worst loss under coach Sean Miller since they fell 99-69 to BYU on Dec. 28, 2009. Their 15-game winning streak was the third-longest streak in the nation.

The Ducks had been struggling, losing on the road to unranked Colorado last weekend then barely escaping Arizona State, 71-70, on Thursday.

But they didn't have trouble against the Wildcats, leading by as many as 37 points.

Oregon's shots from the perimeter were falling early. Dorsey hit three consecutive three-pointers to put the Ducks up 19-6 in the first half. Arizona scored five straight to quiet the crowd.

The Ducks pulled away with a 17-0 run that included a string of five straight three-pointers. Casey Benson and Chris Boucher each hit three-pointers that put the Ducks up 27-11, then Benson added two more and Dorsey hit another to stretch the lead to 36-11 and put the crowd on its feet.

Arizona struggled from the field, going 7:03 without a basket. They were 0 for 11 from the field, making just two free throws as the Ducks built a 38-13 lead. The drought ended with Chance Comanche's dunk with 2:33 left.

Oregon, which made 10 three-pointers, led 38-18 at the half.

Brooks' decisive dunk gave Oregon a 49-26 lead with 15:52 left and Arizona never threatened.

at Stanford 81, Utah 75: Reid Travis scored 13 of his 26 points in the final eight-plus minutes as the Cardinal pulled away in a seesaw game.

Stanford (12-11, 4-7) snapped a three-game losing streak in a contest that featured 16 lead changes and nine ties.

Travis shot 11 for 15 from the field and had his highest-scoring game since posting a career-best 29 against Kansas on Dec. 3. Limited by fouls to eight minutes in the first half, he dominated in the second half, scoring on an assortment of spinning drives and power moves.

Stanford took the lead for good when Robert Cartwright made a three-point shot for a 63-60 advantage with 7:15 left. Cartwright finished with 14 points while teammates Dorian Pickens and Marcus Allen scored 14 and 13, respectively.

Stanford shot 64% from the field in the second half and won despite missing five free throws in the final 1:18.

Tyler Rawson scored 20 points and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Utah (15-8, 6-5), but the Utes missed nine free throws and had 17 turnovers.

Arizona State 81, at Oregon State 68: Shannon Evans II scored 21 points, making four three-pointers, to lead the Sun Devils to the victory.

Tra Holder had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists and Torian Graham added 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (11-13, 4-7 Pac-12). Drew Eubanks had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 points, but shot 5 for 17 for the Beavers (4-20, 0-11).

Arizona State took control of the game early with a barrage of 3-pointers and a defense that forced Oregon State into 11 first half turnovers.

Oregon State outrebounded the Sun Devils, 43-27, for the game, but committed 18 turnovers that led to 32 points. Arizona State shot 13 for 27 from long range, while the Beavers were seven for 28.