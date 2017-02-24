College basketball: California snaps losing streak with easy win over Oregon State

Ivan Rabb scored 16 points with nine rebounds in what might have been his final home game, and California beat Oregon State 76-46 on Friday night.

Charlie Moore added 11 points, five assists and six rebounds while Sam Singer scored 14 on seven-of-seven shooting as the Golden Bears (19-9, 10-6 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak and strengthened their hold on fourth place.

The Bears got off to a slow start but used a 20-3 run to pull away in the first half then rode a 16-5 run early in the second half to go up 55-35 on a night when California honored its five seniors in their final regular-season home game at Haas Pavilion.

It very well might have been Rabb's last game there, too.

The 6-foot-11-inch, 220-pound sophomore is being looked at as a potential first-round pick in next year's NBA draft. Rabb has not publicly announced a decision but recently hinted that it was a good possibility that he would leave college and turn pro.

Rabb's game was typical of so many of his since he entered California as a blue chip prospect from nearby Oakland. He made six of 11 shots, dunked twice of lob passes and fell one rebound shy of his 27th career double-double while helping the Bears control both ends of the court.

Jabari Bird added three dunks, including a pair of emphatic one-handers, as California led by as many as 34 while beating Oregon State for the ninth time in the last 11 games between the two teams.

The Bears won despite struggling from the perimeter. They went only two of 13 beyond the arc and shot 47.5% from the floor.

Kendal Manuel scored 14 points and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 12 for Oregon State. The Beavers (5-25, 1-16) had an early seven-point lead before California went on its first big run.

SOUTHLAND

Women

No. 15 UCLA 79, at Arizona 56: Jordin Canada and Nicole Kornet each scored 21 points as the Bruins swept the season series against the Wildcats. UCLA (21-7, 12-5 Pac-12) has won three straight and is locked into the fourth seed in the upcoming conference tournament. LaBrittney Jones led all scorers with 26 points for Arizona (13-15, 4-13).

at Arizona State 69, USC 62: Sophie Brunner scored 20 points and added eight rebounds as the Sun Devils (18-10, 9-8 Pac-12) won their second straight game. Kristen Simon led USC (14-14, 5-12) with 14 points.

Saturday’s schedule

Men

San Francisco at Pepperdine, 1 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Long Beach State at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 7 p.m.

Cal State Northridge at UC Irvine, 7:30 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii, 9 p.m.