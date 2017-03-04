Pac-12 basketball: Oregon clinches share of conference title with Arizona, gets top seed

Dillon Brooks had 25 points and No. 6 Oregon earned a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title with the 80-59 victory over Oregon State in Corvallis.

Jordan Bell added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon (27-4, 16-2). It was the second straight season that the Ducks have finished atop the league, and sixth time overall.

Oregon shares the title with No. 7 Arizona, which also finished 16-2 in conference play after a 73-60 victory over rival Arizona State on Saturday. Because the Ducks routed the Wildcats 85-58 on Feb. 4 at home, Oregon gets the top seed at the Pac-12 tournament next week.

Oregon's 16 conference victories represent the most in school history. Following last year's run to the Final Four in the NCAA tournament, the Ducks were picked to finish first in the preseason conference poll.

The Beavers (5-26, 1-17) finished last in the conference.

No. 7 Arizona 73, at Arizona State 60: Allonzo Trier scored 19 points, guard Rawle Alkins grabbed 15 rebounds and the Wildcats pulled away in the second half.

Arizona (27-4, 16-2) was out of sorts at both ends in the first half, clinging to a one-point lead. The Wildcats jumped on the Sun Devils to start the second half and shut them down defensively to sweep the season series.

Arizona controlled the glass for the second straight game against Arizona State, grabbing 23 more rebounds — 18 more in the second half — while scoring 14 second-chance points on 15 offensive boards.

Arizona State (14-17, 7-11) was effective at slowing Arizona with its zone in the first half, but had no answer when the Wildcats began attacking in the second.

Kodi Justice led the Sun Devils with 17 points and Torian Graham added 12. Lauri Markkanen had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for Arizona.

at Utah 67, Stanford 59: Lorenzo Bonam scored 26 points as the Utes (20-10, 11-7) move on to the Pac-12 tournament as the No. 4 seed with a first-round bye despite a choppy season. Stanford (14-16, 6-12) must wait to find out its seed in the tournament.

Both teams were sloppy throughout, but Bonam took over down the stretch on both ends of the floor to put the Cardinal away. The Utes used a 14-2 run late in the game, including nine from Bonam to take an eight-point lead after trailing most of the day. Bonam had back-to-back steals and layups to go up 62-54. Stanford never led again.

Kyle Kuzma added 16 points for the Utes. Dorian Pickens paced Stanford with 20 points.

at Colorado 54, California 46: Derrick White made a contested, turnaround three-pointer with 20.6 seconds left to help the Buffaloes fend off the Golden Bears in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Xavier Jonson had 19 points and made all eight of his free throws to lead Colorado (18-13, 8-10 Pac-12), which split its season series with Cal (19-11, 10-8).

Ivan Rabb had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Bears, who missed a chance to notch their second consecutive 20-win campaign. Jabari Bird also scored 11 and Grant Mullins added 10 for Cal, which has stumbled down the stretch, losing five of its last six.