Pac-12 football: Oregon snaps three-game losing streak with victory over Utah

Receiver Charles Nelson got tripped up on a reverse but regained his footing to make a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Breeland and Oregon went on to beat Utah 41-20 on Saturday in Eugene to snap a three-game losing streak.

Nelson was congratulated on the sideline by injured Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert following the play which put the Ducks (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) ahead 27-13 late in the third quarter.

Utah (4-4, 1-4) couldn't catch up for a fourth straight loss. Tyler Huntley, making his second start after returning from an injury, threw for 293 yards and a touchdown. Former Oregon receiver Darren Carrington caught nine passes for 130 yards.

Oregon's Tony Brooks-James ran for 105 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The win got the Ducks closer to bowl eligibility for coach Willie Taggart's first season. Oregon's three-game slide coincided with the loss of Herbert, who fractured his collarbone against California on Sept. 30.

The Ducks have since gone with true freshman Braxton Burmeister, who had been expected to redshirt. He made his fourth start of the season against the Utes and threw for 47 yards and a score.

at Colorado 44, California 28: Steven Montez bounced back from a benching a week earlier and threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Buffaloes’ win Saturday, when the school retired the jersey of the late Rashaan Salaam, the school's only Heisman Trophy winner.

The Buffaloes (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) capped their homecoming win with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior free safety Nick Fisher with 2:34 remaining that made it 44-21.

Fisher caught Ross Bowers' pass nine yards deep in the north end zone for his first career interception and sidestepped a couple of Golden Bears near the goal line and avoided another tackler at about the Bears 30-yard line before cruising down the dejected California sideline for the school's fourth 100-yard pick-6.

Montez, who completed 20 of 26 passes, also ran for a score and Phillip Lindsay ran for 161 yards as the Buffaloes kept alive their hopes of reaching back-to-back bowls for the first time in more than a decade.

The Golden Bears (4-5, 1-5) saw their postseason hopes fade despite a three-TD day by Bowers, who was 29-of-52 for 359 yards.