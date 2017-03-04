UCLA falls to Oregon State in Pac-12 women's basketball tournament semifinals

Sydney Wiese made two three-pointers in the closing minutes, her first baskets of the second half, and finished with 19 points to help No. 6 Oregon State hold off No. 15 UCLA, 63-53, in the Pac-12 women’s basketball semifinals on Saturday night.

Oregon State will play for its second straight conference tournament title on Sunday night against either Stanford or in-state rival Oregon. By reaching the final, the Beavers (29-3) avenged one of their two regular-season losses in conference play.

Wiese was terrific in the first half, scoring 11 points, but it was her shots late that finally gave Oregon State separation.

Mikayla Pivec added 15 points, and Gabriella Hanson had 12 for the Beavers.

Jordin Canada led UCLA (23-8) with 27 points, but had 17 in the first half and didn't get enough help from others.

Kennedy Burke added 11 points, but second-leading scorer Monique Billings only made three of 14 shots from the field and finished with six points.