Bill Belichick tries to let loose at the Patriots' victory parade by starting an unusual chant

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick isn’t known to be the most outgoing guy in the world.
But maybe it was something about becoming the first coach to win a fifth Super Bowl or taking part in a victory parade in front of tens of thousands of fans that prompted the notorious grump to try something rather un-Belichick-like Tuesday afternoon.
He tried to start a chant. And it went like this:
“NO DAYS OFF!”
The coach seems to be referencing his comments from a day earlier, when he told reporters that winning the Super Bowl put the Patriots “five weeks behind” other teams in preparing for the 2017 season.
Kind of catchy, isn’t it?
Certainly all those players who have been working their butts off since August and all those people playing hooky from their jobs on a Tuesday afternoon must have thought so.
Actually, after everything the Patriots have accomplished under him, Belichick probably can get away with chanting anything he wants.
