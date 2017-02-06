Tom Brady thinks his game jersey from Super Bowl LI was stolen. What else could go wrong for that guy?

It sure sucks to be Tom Brady.

I mean, sure, leading the New England Patriots from 25 points down against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI on Sunday night must have been nice.

And becoming the first quarterback ever to win five Super Bowls certainly is a pretty cool thing to do. So is setting the all-time record for most yards thrown in the big game.

But not long after he accomplished all that, reporters saw Brady searching through his bag and around his locker area, then enlisting others, including team staff and security, to help him look.

“It was right here,” Brady said. “I know exactly where I put it.”

Backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo rounded up other players to aid in the effort.

“This is not good,” Brady said as the search continued. “It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.”

Finally he reached an inevitable conclusion.

“Someone stole my game jersey,” Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the locker room.

"Are you serious?” Kraft replied (hey, did anyone check his bag on the way out?). “Well, you better look online."

Brady offered a similar thought about the jersey on his way to the team bus: "It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess."

Alas, it’s not on there, at least not yet. Poor guy — things just never seem to work out for him.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii