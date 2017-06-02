The Warriors may have blown out the Cavaliers, but who won between Kevin Durant and Rihanna? [Videos]

Kevin Durant is a beast, and he wasn't about to let the best efforts of a certain superstar singer slow him down during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Durant finished with 38 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and no turnovers Thursday night to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 113-91 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And he did so despite at least one attempt by Rihanna, the pop diva and Cavaliers fan who was sitting courtside, to distract him.

That’s her yelling “Brick!” (she’s at the bottom of the screen with her hands cupped over her mouth) during this free-throw attempt.

Durant appears to at least look in her direction after nailing the shot. Kudos to him because we learned earlier in the broadcast, courtesy of ABC announcer Jeff Van Gundy, that Rihanna is pretty good at distracting people.

OK, so it’s tough not to notice Rihanna. But Durant didn’t let her affect his game — at least not in a negative way. After nailing a three-pointer late in the game, he appeared to send an ice-cold stare directly at her as he made his way down the court.

After the game, Durant may or may not have been acting when he said he didn’t remember the interaction with Rihanna.

And don’t feel too bad for Rihanna. Her team may have been blown out, but that didn’t seem to stop her from enjoying herself.

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Rihanna watches Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on June 1. Rihanna watches Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on June 1. (Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

