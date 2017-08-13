Alexander Zverev upsets Roger Federer in Rogers Cup final

Alexander Zverev kept his winning streak alive with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Swiss ace Roger Federer in the Rogers Cup final in Montreal on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Zverev, the winner last week in Washington, D.C., posted a 10th straight match victory and ended the 36-year-old Federer's winning streak at 16. The German also tied Federer with a fifth tournament victory this year.

He got even for a loss to Federer at Halle, Germany, on June 25 and evened their career head-to-head record at two wins each.

In the Rogers Cup women’s final in Toronto, Elina Svitolina defeated Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-0 to claim the title.

Zverev used some sharp groundstrokes to keep Federer from taking control early and get the only service break he needed to win the first set.

Zverev escaped a break point at 1-0 in the second set with consecutive aces, then broke a mistake-prone Federer for a 4-3 lead and served out the match.

Zverev, the youngest Rogers Cup finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2007, was coming off an emotional victory over Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals.

Federer missed a chance to tie Ivan Lendl for second place all time with 94 tournament wins. Jimmy Connors leads with 109. In the doubles final, fifth-seeded Frenchmen Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut defeated seventh-seeded Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

It was Svitolina's fifth WTA Tour title of the season.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian used powerful groundstrokes and a big serve to keep the sixth-ranked Wozniacki off balance.

A break at love at 4-4 gave the fifth-ranked Svitolina the edge in the first set. She wasn't threatened again in the 77-minute match.

Svitolina had a clear edge from the baseline thanks to her impressive retrieving ability. Wozniacki was forced to go for more winners and started making more unforced errors as a result.

Wozniacki, a 27-year-old former world No. 1 from Denmark, varied her shots throughout the match, combining power with more looping topspin returns.

Svitolina wasn't fazed as her consistency and power game proved to be too much.

It was Svitolina's fourth victory over a top-10 opponent this week and third win in two days.

She beat ninth-ranked Venus Williams in the third round, topped No. 4 Garbine Muguruza in a rain-delayed quarterfinal Saturday morning and downed No. 2 Simona Halep on Saturday night.