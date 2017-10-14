Abner Mares, Leo Santa Cruz both win tune-up fights impressively to set up March rematch

When a reporter suggested to Abner Mares last week that he’s likely risen to favored status over Leo Santa Cruz, given the way Santa Cruz seemingly has dodged him this year, Mares smiled.

“You’re going to like that opinion even more after you watch me Saturday night,” he said.

Mares, the World Boxing Assn. secondary featherweight champion, dominated Andres Gutierrez on Saturday night at StubHub Center to set up a March rematch with his Southland rival Santa Cruz. Mares (31-2-1, 15 knockouts) badly bloodied Gutierrez and won by a unanimous decision in the 10th round when the fight was halted due to a deep cut on the challenger. Judges scored the bout 100-90, 99-91, 99-91.

Santa Cruz, the WBA primary featherweight champion, then proceeded to an eighth-round technical knockout of his courageous but massive underdog challenger, Chris Avalos of Lancaster.

“Now, we’re ready for Mares,” Santa Cruz said after improving to 34-1-1 with 19 knockouts. “Let’s bring it.”

Fight promoter Richard Schaefer said he’s seeking a date at Staples Center for the rematch of their first fight, in which Santa Cruz edged Mares by majority decision in August 2015.

“That was not a win, that was a statement,” Schaefer said of Mares’ triumph. “If Abner looks like that [in March], nobody can beat him.”

Referee Jack Reiss halted the action after blood began to rush from the left ear of Gutierrez (35-2-1). It was explained afterward that while the cut was created by a punch, it worsened due to “accidental fouls,” so the scorecards were required instead of calling it a TKO victory for Mares.

“I deserved a [victory by] stoppage,” Mares said. “I was here to make a statement. [Gutierrez] kept coming, but it was just a matter of time.”

Mares immediately began pounding Gutierrez with well-placed power blows and hard counter-punches that cut Gutierrez under the left eye in the second round. Mares’ creativity and timing with power punches shined when he rocked the challenger in the third, snapping Gutierrez’s head back.

In the fifth, Mares showed the diligent attention he’s paid to his skill at trainer Robert Garcia’s gym, further battering Gutierrez with a scoring uppercut, hook and hard power punch. Ringside physician Dr. Paul Wallace inspected Gutierrez’s cut before the sixth round, allowing the bout — and Mares’ assault — to resume.

“I thought I looked great after close to a year off,” said Mares, who was forced to wait for the rematch when Santa Cruz delayed it after engaging in back-to-back, 12-round battles with Carl Frampton. “[Santa Cruz] didn’t take this fight now for a reason.”

Avalos, who fought Santa Cruz as an 11-year-old Junior Olympian in Long Beach, bore witness to the strides the three-division champion has made.

Although his heavy punches seemed less voluminous than Mares’, Santa Cruz also unleashed a continued barrage on Avalos, who endured such punishment in the fourth round that a stoppage seemed the appropriate call.

Avalos (27-6) sought to land body shots on Santa Cruz, only to pay for it by overhand rights to the head that backed him up. In the one-sided fourth, Santa Cruz smiled in respect to his peer as he remained standing.

“It wasn’t funny anymore, but they didn’t stop it,” Santa Cruz said. “I knew he’d come with everything. He was in good shape. I always said he’s a tough fighter who can take punches.”

Referee Thomas Taylor finally saw enough 1:34 into the eighth round, stopping the bout after a Santa Cruz power punch to the head.

Before his ring walk, Santa Cruz watched Mares.

“He did great, but I saw little mistakes that I can take advantage of … the rematch, I want it,” Santa Cruz said. “He won, he looked great. Hopefully, the fans liked how I did. Now that we both got these wins, I think people want to see [the rematch] more.”