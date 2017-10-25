Steve Sarkisian's USC lawsuit dismissed in procedural move before arbitration

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge dismissed former USC coach Steve Sarkisian's lawsuit against the school Tuesday in a procedural move before binding arbitration early next year to resolve the dispute.

Sarkisian sued USC in December 2015, alleging former athletic director Pat Haden fired him rather than allow the coach to seek treatment for alcoholism. USC said "half truths" and "outright falsehoods" filled the lawsuit.

The coach sought the $12.6 million remaining on his contract plus unspecified damages.

Four months later, the proceedings dropped out of public view when the parties agreed to binding arbitration. A two-page agreement the coach signed as part of his contract pledged to arbitrate virtually all claims against USC.

The arbitration hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12-15 and Feb. 21-23 in order to accommodate Sarkisian's schedule as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs four games to one in the 2017 NLCS. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill on the last offseason and this season. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill on the last offseason and this season. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews the pitching matchup in Game 2 of the World Series. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke previews the pitching matchup in Game 2 of the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses the World Series lineup and the Astros. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts discusses the World Series lineup and the Astros.

nathan.fenno@latimes.com

Twitter: @nathanfenno