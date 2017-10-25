Steve Sarkisian's USC lawsuit dismissed in procedural move before arbitration

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge dismissed former USC coach Steve Sarkisian's lawsuit against the school Tuesday in a procedural move before binding arbitration early next year to resolve the dispute.
Sarkisian sued USC in December 2015, alleging former athletic director Pat Haden fired him rather than allow the coach to seek treatment for alcoholism. USC said "half truths" and "outright falsehoods" filled the lawsuit.
The coach sought the $12.6 million remaining on his contract plus unspecified damages.
Four months later, the proceedings dropped out of public view when the parties agreed to binding arbitration. A two-page agreement the coach signed as part of his contract pledged to arbitrate virtually all claims against USC.
The arbitration hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12-15 and Feb. 21-23 in order to accommodate Sarkisian's schedule as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons.
