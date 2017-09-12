ESPN's Sergio Dipp posts a heartfelt video after his awkward debut as a 'Monday Night Football' sideline reporter

Sergio Dipp became an instant star Monday night with a memorably awkward sideline report during ESPN’s broadcast of the Chargers’ game against the Denver Broncos.

Early the next morning, however, Dipp showed why he was given the “Monday Night Football” gig in the first place, by giving a heartfelt statement about the experience in a video that he posted on Twitter.

“It’s been a couple of hours now, trying to digest what just happened to a 29-year-old Mexican guy like me,” Dipp said in the video. “It’s 9/11, I’m in Denver, Colo., and this is the NFL, a ‘Monday Night Football’ game between the Broncos and the Chargers, the biggest stage possible. I was starting my elementary school Sept. 11, 2001, in Caliexico, Calif., born in Mexicali, Baha California, but growing up in the American environment as a minority — a minority like head coaches Vance Joseph [of the Broncos] and Anthony Lynn [of the Chargers].

“So all I wanted to do was show some respect, making my debut as a minority on American national TV, the biggest stage out there on the most heartfelt day in this great country made up by immigrants. And on some people’s perspective, it all went wrong. But I truly meant no disrespect, because all I wanted to do was to show some love to those two historical head coaches.”

Dipp has been with ESPN since 2013, reporting mainly for the Spanish-language ESPN Deportes. During what ended up being his only sideline report of the night on Monday, he seemed nervous and might have been struggling with speaking over the noise in the stadium.

His brief report was filled with unnecessary pauses, unusual phrasing and was punctuated by this over-emphatic statement about Joseph: “And here he is, having the time of his life.”

Folks on social media had plenty to say.

In his postgame Twitter video, Dipp seemed somewhat disappointed about what had happened and appeared to be holding back some emotions. But he wrapped it up with a positive statement and a big smile.

“Hopefully I’ll have another chance and be sure I’ll make the most out of it,” he said.

