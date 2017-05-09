Shaquille O'Neal announces his plan to run for sheriff in 2020

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal announced last week that he’s running for sheriff in 2020.
The former Lakers great and current TNT basketball analyst told WXIA-TV Atlanta that he hasn’t decided where he will run for office just yet. He has homes in Georgia and Florida.
But he does have a plan for when he does get the job.
“My style is going to be to surround myself with guys that have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it, surround myself with smarter people,” O’Neal said. “And I know it will be successful.”
The Hall of Famer certainly seems to have the right personality to run for public office.
“I’m a guy that speaks all languages,” he said. “I can throw on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates, I can go in the ‘hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children. And I know how to run the team.”
Shaq often has talked of his admiration for law enforcement officers. He is an honorary deputy in Georgia's Clayton County and has been a reserve police officer in Los Angeles and several other jurisdictions.
“This is not about politics for me,” O’Neal said. “It’s something that I always wanted to do. It’s just about bringing people closer together. When I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies, and I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community that I serve.”
