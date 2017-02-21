Wayne Shaw, the 'roly-poly goalie,' is being investigated by FA and gambling commission for sideline pie

Wayne Shaw was hungry. So he ate a meat pie. Nothing wrong with that.

Except that he’s a goalie for Sutton United and his team was playing Arsenal in an Football Assn. Cup match at the time. And that he knew a betting company had 8-1 odds that the 300-plus-pound goalie would grab a snack on the sideline during that match.

“A few of the lads said to me earlier on, ‘What is going on with the 8-1 about eating a pie?’" Shaw told British media. “I said, ‘I don’t know. I’ve eaten nothing all day, so I might give it a go later on.’”

That part may not sit well with the FA and Britain’s Gambling Commission, both of which are investigating the incident.

Shaw said he picked up a meat and potato pie at halftime but waited until Sutton had used up all its substitutions, ensuring he would not be called upon to play, before indulging. British TV showed the player known as the “roly-poly goalie” eating the pie on the sideline during its broadcast of the game.

Gambling house Sun Bets tweeted that it “paid out a five-figure sum” on Shaw’s late-game meal.

“Integrity in sport is not a joke, and we have opened an investigation to establish exactly what happened,” Richard Watson, the Gambling Commission's enforcement and intelligence director, said Tuesday. “As part of that we'll be looking into any irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its license requirement to conduct its business with integrity.”

Shaw said the stunt was for “a few of the mates and a few of the fans.”

He added: “We're not allowed to bet, but a few of the lads laid on. So hopefully there will be a pie and a pint in the local [pub] when I get back.”

FA rules state “a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, a football match or competition.”

An FA spokesperson said, "We are investigating to establish whether there has been any breach of the FA rules relating to betting."

No matter what comes out of the investigations, the incident has enhanced the reputation of the already popular player — much to the chagrin of those above him in the organization.

“Wayne has become a global superstar on the back of being [322 pounds],” Sutton Manager Paul Doswell said. “He’s made that a chance to get more media coverage off the back of it. It wouldn’t surprise me. I don’t think it shows us in the best light.”

Sutton Chairman Bruce Elliott said of Shaw: “He has got himself in the papers again and the fame obviously has gone to his head a little bit, but we will soon bring him back down to earth, don’t worry about that.”

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii