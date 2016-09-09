Juergen Klinsmann cheers Landon Donovan's decision to return to Galaxy

Landon Donovan’s return to competitive soccer with the Galaxy after a 21-month break has won him an unexpected supporter in U.S. national team Coach Juergen Klinsmann.

“I think it’s great to have Landon back on the field. For himself and MLS,” Klinsmann wrote in an email.

Klinsmann’s cut Donovan from the U.S. World Cup team two years ago and the snub reportedly played a role in the player’s decision to retire, at 32, as the all-time leader in goals and assists in MLS and with the national team.

The relationship between Klinsmann and Donovan was strained even before he was dropped from the national team.

On Thursday, Donovan accepted a four-month contract to return to the Galaxy for the final six regular-season games, plus the playoffs.

And while Klinsmann wasn’t exactly holding the door open for Donovan to rejoin the national team, he wasn’t holding it closed either.

“Let’s see how it goes,” said Klinsmann, who last week guided the U.S. into the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. “At the end of the day it’s always about performing on the highest level possible. Look at Jermaine Jones, Kyle Beckerman, Tim Howard, Wondo [Chris Wondolowski], Nick Rimando, etc.

“All guys over 30 but still very hungry for more. The biggest challenge for LD will be the fitness aspect in such [a] short amount of time just weeks away from the [MLS] playoffs.”

For his part Donovan said he has no plans to play beyond the end of this season, jokingly dismissing any interest in playing for the U.S. in the next World Cup.

“In 2018, I won’t be able to walk,” Donovan said in Spanish. “I’m just thinking of two months, three months and nothing more than that.”

