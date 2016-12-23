FAA approves first cranes for new Rams stadium

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday greenlighted the first of several large cranes to be used to help construct the $2.6-billion stadium for the Rams in Inglewood.

The two Liebherr LR 1300 cranes will stand 195 feet and 228 feet above the 298-acre site, according to the FAA, which determined that they won’t pose a hazard to air navigation. They’ll be used to install pilings for the stadium’s foundation.

Developers formally broke ground on the stadium last month after about a year and a half of site preparation and infrastructure work. The venue is expected to be completed in 2019.

Gerard McCallum II, project manager for the Hollywood Park Land Co., said the work is on schedule.

“We’re underway and comfortable,” he said.

The massive bowl where the stadium will be set 80 to 90 feet below ground -- approximately 175 feet will be above ground -- is taking shape and easily visible from flights arriving at nearby Los Angeles International Airport.

The excavation process is expected to take six to eight months.

McCallum said developers expect to finish removing the last sections of grandstands from the old Hollywood Park racetrack by March.

The stadium design remains under review by the FAA because of concerns that it could interfere with radar at LAX. Developers expect the matter to be resolved. Additionally, at least eight other applications to use cranes for the project are pending with the FAA.

Caption Doc Rivers discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption Doc Rivers discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption J.J. Redick discusses the Clippers' 119-102 win over Nuggets - - Caption Breaking down the Rams' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks The Rams fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as rookie Jared Goff was knocked out of the game. The Rams fell to the Seahawks, 24-3, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle as rookie Jared Goff was knocked out of the game. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Becoming a trapeze artist is hard Wanna fly and flip through the air? There's a school for that. Benjamin Crutcher, our curiosity correspondent, goes for a day to see what it takes to be a trapeze artist. Wanna fly and flip through the air? There's a school for that. Benjamin Crutcher, our curiosity correspondent, goes for a day to see what it takes to be a trapeze artist. Caption Rams fans given hope for future as team fires Coach Jeff Fisher The Rams wasted no time firing Coach Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which gives fans hope for the team's future success in Los Angeles. The Rams wasted no time firing Coach Jeff Fisher after a 42-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which gives fans hope for the team's future success in Los Angeles.

nathan.fenno@latimes.com

Twitter: @nathanfenno