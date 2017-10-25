A story of a man and his stolen bike, as told by JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn’t have a car or a driver’s license. And for a while this week, he didn’t even have a bicycle.

The former USC standout was forced to walk to practice on Tuesday after someone stole his bike, he said in a video posted on Twitter the same day.

That bike is Smith-Schuster’s primary means of transportation, as he explained in another video on Twitter last month.

So needless to say, it was a pretty big deal to Smith-Schuster, as he expressed, once again, on Twitter.

The situation did provide an opportunity for Smith-Schuster to again post the now-famous clip of him and teammate Le’Veon Bell playing hide and seek in the end zone after a touchdown on Sunday.

Some famous friends tried to help out.

But it looks like this story will have a happy ending. Mt. Oliver Police Chief Matt Juzwick told KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh that someone had bought the bike on the street for $200 but turned it in to the police after realizing it was stolen.

Smith-Schuster and his bike are set to be reunited on Wednesday afternoon. Pretty sure we’ll hear all about it on Twitter.

