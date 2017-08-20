WWE Summerslam results: Did Brock Lesnar retain the title, or is he leaving WWE for UFC?

The WWE held its annual SummerSlam pay-per-view on Sunday in Brooklyn. The results:

The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas

No one cares for Jordan or buys the storyline that he is Kurt Angle’s son. Even tagging with the Hardy Boyz doesn’t help. Miz pinned Jordan with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville for the Cruiserweight Title

Solid match. Neville hit the Red Arrow for the pin to regain the title from Tozawa.

The New Day vs. The Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Title

Good match. The Usos won the title after a double splash from the top rope onto Big E.

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

The burial of Corbin continues, as he lost clean to Cena. Wonder what Corbin did to anger someone backstage?

Naomi vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Natalya won with a sharpshooter. First time she has had the title in six years. Naomi has amazing athleticism and has improved in the ring a lot.

Big Show vs. Big Cass with Enzo Amore suspended from the ceiling in a shark cage

With Big Show suffering a broken right end thanks to Cass’ dastardly actions on Monday Night Raw, Cass was able to take advantage and won with two high kicks and an elbow. Bad match.

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Rusev attacked Orton before the match, but Orton demanded to match start. The bell rang, Rusev missed a charge into the corner and Orton hit the RKO to win in about 10 seconds.

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship

Banks won the title with the Bank Statement. Decent match.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Balor, who brought out his Demon persona for this match, won with the Coup de Grace. Wyatt has been spinning his wheels for a while now. Time for something to change.

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for the Raw Tag Team Titles

Really good match. Ambrose and Rollins won when Rollins gave Sheamus a running knee and Ambrose pinned Sheamus after the Dirty Deeds. No sign of tension between Ambrose and Rollins. Best part of the match was when the crowd started batting around a bach ball and Cesaro ran into the crowd and tore it to pieces.

A.J. Styles vs. Kevin Owens for the U.S. Title with Shane McMahon as special guest referee

Shane shoved both men during the match, but otherwise called it down the middle. Does anyone sweat as much as Shane? Styles won after the Phenomonal Forearm and the Styles Clash.

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Title

Probably the worst big match Nakamura has been involved with. Mahal pinned him after the Singh Brothers interfered. They did not use Nakamura to his fullest potential here.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Title

Lesnar is rumored to be heading back to UFC for a match with Jon Jones, so WWE has played it up by dropping hints leading to this match that he may be leaving now. Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, said two weeks ago that is Lesnar lost, both of them would leave WWE.

Match opened with Lesnar and Strowman squaring off with the crowd going crazy. Strowman clotheslined Lesnar out of the ring. Joe locked on Coquina Clutch and Reigns speared Lesnar through the barricade. Stowman put Lesnar through two tables and then slammed the announcer’s table on top of him. Lesnar was taken away on a stretcher. Stowman continued destroying people until Lesnar came back. He pinned Reigns with an F5. Definitely a match you should see.

