Super Bowl LII prop bets: Will Tom Brady be MVP yet again? Can anyone pronounce Halapoulivaati Vaitai?

There are many questions heading into Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. If you think you know the answers to any of them, you might want to consider placing a prop bet or two before the big game Feb. 4.
All odds are provided by Sports Betting Dime.
Will Tom Brady win his fifth Super Bowl MVP award?
The New England Patriots quarterback is a five-time Super Bowl champion and has been voted the Most Valuable Player in all but one of those games. It's no surprise that Brady is the favorite to win that award again (6-5 odds). He's followed by Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (15-2), Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (19-1), New England running back Dion Lewis (24-1) and Philadelphia receiver Alshon Jeffery (28-1).
Will 'Gronk' be the biggest player to score a touchdown?
The over-under for tallest player to score a touchdown is 6-foot-3.5; over-under for heaviest player to enter the end zone is 249.5 pounds. Gronkowski is 6-foot-6, 265 pounds and has entered the end zone nine times this season, including the playoffs, so the over seems like a pretty good bet in both categories. Plus, taking the over in at least one of the categories would include touchdowns by Brady (6-foot-4), Foles (6-foot-6), Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) and Philadelphia running back LeGarrette Blount (250 pounds).
Will any of the broadcasters correctly pronounce Halapoulivaati Vaitai?
The Eagles' offensive lineman's name is pronounced hal-lah-poo-li-VAH-tee VIE-tie. Chances are NBC's Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya started practicing the name as soon as the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship. But odds are 4-1 that one of them gets tongue-tied when trying to blurt out the second-year player's name during the broadcast.
What will Bill Belichick be wearing?
OK, it's pretty much a given that the Patriots coach will wear one of his signature hoodies. But what color will it be? Odds are 1-2 for blue, 7-2 for gray and 49-1 for red. And will the sleeves be long (1-5 odds) or short (5-1)?
Will Pink's hair actually be pink?
Odds are pretty good (2-1) that the national anthem singer's hair color will be the same as her stage name. But who knows? She might go all-out patriotic with red, white and blue — odds of that happening are 20-1. Other options are green (5-2), black (6-1) and white (11-1).
Will there be a Janet Jackson sighting during Justin Timberlake's halftime show?
Considering the "wardrobe malfunction" and ensuing controversy that happened the last time those two paired up, another Super Bowl collaboration between the singers is a long shot (200-1 odds). More likely guests on the halftime stage include T.I. (3-1), Timbaland (5-1), Jay-Z (8-1), Madonna (9-1), Jimmy Fallon (10-1), Bob Dylan (20-1), Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, (25-1) and Andy Samberg (50-1).
How many times will we hear "Dilly-Dilly" during Bud Light commercials?
With each "dilly-dilly" counting as one, a very quick, unscientific study of several Bud Light commercials in its medieval-themed series shows the phrase being uttered from four to seven times in each spot. The over-under has been set at 15.5 for the Super Bowl broadcast. That seems a little high, but it really depends on how many commercial spots Anheuser-Busch dedicates to the country's top-selling beer.
Twitter: @chewkiii