Super Bowl LII prop bets: Will Tom Brady be MVP yet again? Can anyone pronounce Halapoulivaati Vaitai?

The over-under for tallest player to score a touchdown is 6-foot-3.5; over-under for heaviest player to enter the end zone is 249.5 pounds. Gronkowski is 6-foot-6, 265 pounds and has entered the end zone nine times this season, including the playoffs, so the over seems like a pretty good bet in both categories. Plus, taking the over in at least one of the categories would include touchdowns by Brady (6-foot-4), Foles (6-foot-6), Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) and Philadelphia running back LeGarrette Blount (250 pounds).