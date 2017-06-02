Tiger Woods cracks a joke about his receding hairline while being booked on DUI charges [Video]

Tiger Woods was reportedly in bad shape when he was found asleep at the wheel of a car early Monday morning. Jupiter, Fla., police said the golf superstar was disoriented and confused, with slurred speech and droopy eyes.

But even in such a state, Woods managed to keep his sense of humor, as can be seen in a video released by the police department. While he was being booked on a DUI charge, Woods was asked for his hair color.

Woods answered, “We’ll say brown and fading.”

OK, so he’s isn’t quite ready for open mic night at a local comedy club. But Woods did manage to get a laugh from the person conducting the interview, which is not bad for a guy who could barely keep his eyes open.

Police reported that a breathalyzer test revealed no alcohol in Woods' system.

Police reported that a breathalyzer test revealed no alcohol in Woods’ system. Woods said in a statement later Monday that his condition at the time of his arrest was due to an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medicine.

