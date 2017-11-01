Former Detroit Lions player Titus Young pleads guilty in assault case

Former Detroit Lions receiver Titus Young pleaded guilty Tuesday in San Diego County Superior Court to one count of assault likely to produce great bodily harm.
Young, a Los Angeles native, was immediately sentenced to two years in state prison, according to a spokeswoman for the San Diego County district attorney. The term will run concurrently with the four-year sentence he is serving at the California Rehabilitation Center in Norco for an assault in L.A. in early 2016.
Tuesday’s plea stems from a series of incidents in downtown Carlsbad on Feb. 1. A police report said Young hounded a clothing store employee for drugs. Another call came in a half-hour later from the Pizza Port Brewing Co.
“Subj inside restaurant, trying to start a fight, broke a video game machine,” the report said. “Currently in the street trying to fight people.”
Young, 28, faced six charges, including resisting an officer, vandalism, petty theft and battery.
His promising professional football career came to an abrupt end in 2013 after a series of troubling incidents, on and off the field, eventually linked to mental health issues. Several run-ins in law enforcement in Southern California and a slew of criminal charges followed.
Young is eligible for a parole hearing in March, according to state prison records. His attorney in San Diego didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
