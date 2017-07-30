U.S. rallies from two-goal deficit to beat Brazil in Tournament of Nations

Julie Ertz came in off the bench and scored in the 89th minute and the United States overcame a late two-goal deficit to beat Brazil 4-3 on Sunday night in the Tournament of Nations.

The United States was in danger of losing for the fourth time this year before the three-goal flurry in about nine minutes.

Two minutes after Brazil's Andressinha scored on a free kick in the 78th minute for her second goal of the game, Christen Press countered to make it 3-2.

Press fed Megan Rapinoe for a spectacular running blast that tied it in the 85th minute, and Ertz put the Americans ahead four minutes later. Ertz is using her married name after playing as Julie Johnston.

The United States was coming off a 1-0 loss to Australia in the team's Tournament of Nations opener in Seattle on Thursday night.

Australia 4, Japan 2: Sam Kerr scored three goals for her first international hat trick and the Australian women's national team beat Japan 4-2 on Sunday in the Tournament of Nations.

Kerr scored in the 10th, 14th and 43rd minutes, capping the trio of goals with a backflip. She plays professionally for Sky Blue of the National Women's Soccer League.

Australia, ranked No. 7 in the world, leads the tournament standings. The Matildas will wrap up the round-robin tournament against Brazil on Thursday at StubHub Center in Carson.

Sixth-ranked Japan played to a 1-1 draw in its opening match against Brazil.