Vince Young can't believe he's no longer in the NFL but Ryan Fitzpatrick is

Vince Young hasn’t watched many football games since his NFL career ended almost six years ago when he was only 28.
The former Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback explained why to Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop.
“I’d see a quarterback and be like, ‘Dude is garbage, and I’m over here in the kitchen cooking turkey necks!?’” said Young, whose recent comeback attempt with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League ended when he tore a hamstring before the regular season even started.
He added: “I hate to name-drop, but [Ryan] Fitzpatrick is still playing!? He leads the league in interceptions, and he’s still ... getting paid? I mean, what the ... is going on?”
Fitzpatrick was a seventh-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2005, the year before Young went third overall to the Titans. A starter most of his career, Fitzpatrick signed this offseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his seventh NFL team, as a backup to Jameis Winston.
Last year, Fitzpatrick played in 14 games and led the Jets to a 3-8 record as a starter. He completed 56.6% of his passes for 2,710 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (which was actually only third-most in the league) for a 69.6 passer rating.
Young was named the 2006 offensive rookie of the year and made the Pro Bowl twice in four seasons with the Titans but was cut after the 2010 season following a disagreement with then-coach Jeff Fisher. After spending 2011 as a backup in Philadelphia, Young was unable to catch on with another NFL team.
