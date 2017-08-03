WNBA to make its official video game debut in EA Sports' 'NBA Live 18'

Breanna Stewart’s little brother plays a lot of video games. For the first time this fall, he will have the opportunity to play basketball as his sister now that the WNBA will be included as part of EA Sports’ “NBA Live 18.”

The question is, will he do so? After all, Connor Stewart will have more WNBA rosters to choose from — not just his older sister’s Seattle Sound — when the game comes out in September for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

“I'm going to have to talk to him about this,” Breanna Stewart told the Associated Press. “It's the first question I'm going to ask him.”

The WNBA announced its involvement with the game on Thursday morning, with league President Lisa Borders calling it a historic move.

“We are delighted to collaborate and make history with EA as ‘NBA LIVE 18’ becomes the first video game to feature the WNBA’s full roster of teams and players,” Borders said in a statement. “With EA’s expertise and ingenuity, the game will provide a terrific platform to showcase the players and the league, enabling fans to experience the WNBA in a new, exciting way.”

Breanna Stewart told the Associated Press: “To be in a video game, it's humbling. You see men's players all the time, but it's good for women's basketball to have us in there.”

Several of the league’s stars — including Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles, Allisha Gray, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones and Alyssa Thomas — had their heads scanned and San Antonio’s Kelsey Plum, among others, took part in motion-capture sessions.

Players’ ratings and skill moves have been incorporated to add to the game’s authenticity.

“The WNBA is home to some of the most incredible athletes on the planet, and we’ve been working hard to integrate them into our game in an authentic and meaningful way,” said Sean O’Brien, the executive producer of the “NBA Live” series. “This is only a taste of what we have in store, and look forward to working with the league on more great integrations in the franchise in the future.”

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii