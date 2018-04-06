What time does WrestleMania start?

WrestleMania, which is the equivalent of the Super Bowl for WWE, takes place this Sunday in New Orleans at 2 p.m. PT with the kickoff show, with the main card starting at 4 p.m. You can watch it live on the WWE Network, which is giving a free month to first-time subscribers.
Here is a preview and some predictions for Sunday's card. We will also be giving live updates right here on Sunday.
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (kickoff show match)
This is the traditional "Let's get everyone on the show who doesn't have a match" part of the show. The commentators push this as a big step forward for whomever wins, but the last two winners, Baron Corbin and Mojo Rawley, are back in the match this year, so it's not really that big of a step. Winner: I'm going to go out on a limb and say Kane wins, but really, it doesn't matter.
Women's Battle Royal (kickoff show match)
This will get all the women who don't have a match on the show. The winner: Becky Lynch. She's one of the most over women on the roster and it's time they reinvest in a push for her.
Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali for the Cruiserweight Title (kickoff show match)
The tournament that felt like it started months ago finally comes to an end in what should be a good match. Winner: Alexander.
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship
WWE has been building to this matchup for three years and it seems like the time to pull the trigger on making Reigns the face of the company, especially with Lesnar apparently leaving to return to the UFC. My secret hope is they turn Reigns heel and align him with Paul Heyman. Winner: Reigns
A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship
A dream match that fans have been hoping for since Nakamura joined the main roster last year. This shoule be the match of the night and hopefully they will be given time to tell a great story in the ring. Winner: Nakamura
The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Title
Are they positioning Miz for a face turn after he and his wife had a baby? I hope not because he is a great heel. But it feels like he has had the title long enough, and Balor is in need of a push right now, so…. Winner: Balor.
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev for the U.S. Championship
This match became much more interesting with the last-minute addition of Rusev. Will WrestleMania become RusevMania? Let's hope so. Winner: Rusev
Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship
They have spent a month building up Bliss as a bully who body shames Jax. There's no way they let Bliss win after that kind of buildup. Winner: Jax.
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship
Asuka hasn't lost in about a million years and this doesn't feel like the time to have her end that streak. This should be a great match regardless, and this hopefully leads to a heel turn for Flair, who is outstanding as the women you love to hate. Winner: Asuka
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Braun Strowman and mystery partner for the Raw Tag Team Championship
Who will end up as Stowman's partner? Dean Ambrose? Samoa Joe? Rey Mysterio? Bliss? Whoever it is, expect them to walk away as champions. Winner: Strowman and the mystery partner.
The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The question is not whether The Bludgeon Brothers will win, the question is will it be a glorified squash match or not. Winner: The Bludgeon Brothers.
Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
There's no way they have Rousey lose her first match. The question is how good she will look in the ring while winning. Winner: Angle and Rousey
Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Bryan's first match back since being cleared by doctors. If Bryan and Shane win, Owens and Zayn are fired. It may be time for a Shane McMahon heel turn, making Bryan the underdog once again, giving him a reason to no longer be general manager but to be a full-time member of the active roster. Winner: Owens and Zayn.
John Cena vs. The Undertaker
This match hasn't been officially announced, but everyone expects The Undertaker to show up on Sunday. I'm predicting he attacks Cena before any sort of match even begins and leaves him laying in a heap, setting up some sort of gimmick match for a future PPV. Winner: No contest.
