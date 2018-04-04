Stephanie McMahon on why you should take your family to WrestleMania

"I found myself at the end of the hallway and all of a sudden a bunch of kids came running at me, screaming their heads off. I stood there and didn't know what was happening. And then around the corner came George "the Animal" Steele. And if you never saw George "the Animal" Steele, he had a green tongue, was bald with a wrinkly head and he was covered in so much hair all over his body that it looked like fur. He walked down the hallway like a gorilla, walking side-to-side and kind of hunched over. He walked right at me and I screamed as loud as I could and I ran to my father's arms, wrapped my arms around his neck and dug my head into his shoulder. And he started to laugh. Then I thought 'Wait a second' because I know my father would take his last breath defending my honor and here he is laughing?