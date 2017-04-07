Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina can't find the ball because it's stuck to his chest protector [Video]

St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina said he’d never seen anything like it before.

The same likely goes for everybody watching the Cardinals’ game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday when this happened:

Cardinals pitcher Brett Cecil struck out Chicago’s Matt Szczur to lead off the seventh inning. But on the final pitch of the at-bat, the ball bounced into the dirt and onto Molina’s chest protector.

And it stuck there.

A confused Molina was unable to locate the ball, allowing Szczur to safely reach first.

After the game, Molina was still confused as to what happened.

“I didn’t feel anything different than every other ball,” he said after the game, “so I don’t know how that happened.”

But he took offense to the suggestion that the bizarre occurrence had anything to do with a foreign substance of some sort on his gear.

“Do I put anything on my chest protector to stick,” Molina said in response to a reporter. “That’s a dumb question.”

The Cardinals led, 4-2, at the time of the incident, but it didn’t last. Instead of being the first out of the inning, Szczur ended up scoring when teammate Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run home run two batters later. The Cubs would go on to win, 6-4.

“That play changed everything,” Molina said. “If we get that first out, everything changes.”

Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Ethan Thompson is player of the year Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii