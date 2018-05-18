Yankees were forced to spend the night at Dulles airport after their flight out of D.C. was canceled

The New York Yankees' trip to Washington, D.C., this week didn't go as planned.
First, they didn't get to finish either of their scheduled games against the Nationals because of inclement weather. Tuesday's contest was suspended in the sixth inning with the score tied 3-3. The teams were supposed to finish that game Wednesday evening before playing that night's regularly scheduled outing, but neither part of that plan was able to take place.
The remainder of Tuesday's game and all of Wednesday's have been rescheduled for June 18.
By Wednesday night, the Yankees probably couldn't wait to get out of our nation's capital. But it turns out waiting is all they did that night.
Their flight was supposed to depart Dulles International Airport for Kansas City at around 10 p.m. Instead, general manager Brian Cashman told Newsday late Thursday afternoon that a combination of issues — including the weather, a mechanical issue with the plane and regulations that limit the number of hours the crew can work in a shift — caused the flight to be canceled.
Then to make matters even worse, the team couldn't find any available accommodations in the area. So all the Yankees had to spend the night right there at Dulles, either in the waiting area inside the airport or on the plane.
"It really was a perfect storm," Cashman said of the previous night's circumstances, pun apparently intended.
The team's flight finally left Thursday at around 9:30 a.m. The Yankees arrived in Kansas City without incident, Newsday reported, and had the rest of the day to rest up for this weekend's series against the Royals.
Twitter: @chewkiii