Live updates UCLA vs. Stanford

UCLA (2-1, 0-0) at Stanford (1-2, 0-1)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Stanford Stadium, TV: ESPN. Radio: 570.

Marquee matchup

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen vs. the Stanford secondary. The Bruins probably won’t be able to produce the kind of clock-burning run game that helped USC and San Diego State engineer victories over the Cardinal, putting the burden on Rosen to be almost perfect. That means no throwing across his body or forcing passes into coverage, which were issues toward the end of UCLA’s loss to Memphis. But it’s hard to find much fault with someone who has logged 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions in three games.

Getting offensive

UCLA (564 ypg/48.7 ppg): The Bruins hope the strides they’ve made in the run game continue after going from 63 yards against Texas A&M to 132 yards against Hawaii to 170 yards against Memphis. A capable run game would make an offense that ranks seventh nationally in yards per game and eighth in scoring — thanks largely to Rosen — all the more dynamic.

Stanford (412 ypg/34.3 ppg): All you need is Love? It certainly seems that way for the Cardinal offense, which has relied heavily on tailback Bryce Love amid inconsistency from quarterback Keller Chryst. Last week against San Diego State, Chryst had two interceptions and lost a fumble while completing only eight of 19 passes. Meanwhile, Love has averaged 174.7 yards rushing per game.