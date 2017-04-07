LaVar Ball on UCLA basketball: 'Can't win no championship with three white guys'

It has been two weeks since the season ended for the UCLA men’s basketball team, but LaVar Ball still has more to say about it.

The outspoken father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball said Thursday that the reason for the Bruins’ Sweet 16 exit was a lack of athleticism by certain teammates.

“Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow,” LaVar told the Orange County Register. “I told Lonzo, ‘One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.' It turned out the that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite 8, they’re right there.”

LaVar was presumably talking about UCLA starters TJ Leaf, Bryce Alford and Thomas Welsh, who combined for 39 points in the Bruins’ 86-75 loss to Kentucky in the NCAA tournament on March 24. Lonzo finished with 10 points, eight assists and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, Kentucky freshman guard De’Aaron Fox raised eyebrows with his NCAA tournament freshman-record performance, finishing with 39 points.

Throughout the season, Leaf, Alford and Welsh have been regular starters for the Bruins along with Lonzo.

LaVar went on to reveal that Lonzo had suffered a hamstring injury in the loss, even though Coach Steve Alford said in the postgame news conference two weeks ago that Lonzo was healthy.

“People thought he was giving up, but he popped his hamstring,” LaVar said. “He said ‘I was trying to run, but my hamstring was pulled.’ But he’s never going to make excuses.”

Lonzo declared for the NBA draft shortly after the game, which could reveal via health records at the draft if he indeed suffered the injury.

Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Caption Ethan Thompson is player of the year Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Bishop Montgomery guard tops All-Area team Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >>

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com