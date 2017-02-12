Pac-12 basketball: UCLA women lose to Oregon State

Kobie Orum and Mikayla Pivec each scored 12 points and No. 9 Oregon State rebounded from a loss to unranked USC on Friday with a 68-61 victory over No. 15 UCLA on Sunday in Corvallis, Ore.

Sydney Wiese had 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Oregon State (23-3, 12-2 Pac-12). With her second assist of the game, Wiese set the school record for career assists, moving past Leilani Estavan's 577 for the Beavers.

Kennedy Burke had 18 points and Monique Billings added 17 for UCLA (18-7, 9-5), which was hurt when it lost top scorer Jordin Canada to injury late in the first half.

After a close three quarters, Oregon State pushed its lead to 56-48 on Gabriella Hanson's three-pointer. Breanna Brown's layup kept the Beavers out front 59-50 with 3:10 left. Pivec's three-pointer made it 62-50 and UCLA couldn't catch up.

Canada was knocked to the floor on the Bruins' end and appeared to hit her head. She stayed prone on the court for several moments before being helped to the locker room by a trainer. She leads the Bruins with an average of 18.4 points and 5.7 rebounds.

The Beavers fell at home Friday night to the Trojans, 70-50. It snapped a 15-game winning streak at Gill Coliseum.

The Bruins lost 84-75 on the road to unranked Oregon on Friday. UCLA has lost three of its last four games as the Pac-12 race heats up. The Bruins beat Oregon State earlier this season, 66-56, at Pauley Pavilion.

at Oregon 73, USC 50: Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead the Ducks to the victory.

Ruthy Hebard had 14 points and seven rebounds while Lexi Bando and Mallory McGwire added 12 points apiece for Oregon (17-9, 7-7).

Minyon Moore came off the bench to lead the Trojans (13-12, 4-10) with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. She was the only USC player in double figures.