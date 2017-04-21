UCLA promotes Tyus Edney to fill coaching staff vacancy

The biggest cheers for UCLA’s basketball coaching staff during pregame introductions next season may very well be for an assistant.

Former Bruins star Tyus Edney has been promoted from his role as director of operations to fill the vacancy created by the departure of assistant coach Ed Schilling, who left to join Archie Miller’s new staff at Indiana. Edney’s mad full-court dash with 4.8 seconds left for a buzzer-beating layup against Missouri in the 1995 NCAA tournament remains one of the most iconic plays in school history. UCLA went on to win the national title that year.

SNAP Video Tyus Edney's buzzer beater helped UCLA make their last national championship run. Tyus Edney's buzzer beater helped UCLA make their last national championship run. See more videos

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with the program that has given me so much,” Edney said in a statement released by the school. “I will do everything that I can to help us perform at the highest level.”

Edney, 44, had served as director of operations for seven seasons after the end of a playing career that included parts of four seasons in the NBA and more than a decade competing internationally.

“He will be a tremendous asset to our program as an assistant coach,” UCLA Coach Steve Alford said in a statement, “and we’re very confident that he’s going to significantly impact our team in every aspect.”

Several Bruins players said last season they considered Edney an inspiration and often sought him out for advice. Point guard Lonzo Ball even re-created Edney’s buzzer-beating play for a video posted on Twitter.

“Any time you have somebody this close to your program that won a national championship,” shooting guard Bryce Alford said during the season, “you’ve got to pick his brain.”

Kory Barnett, who had served as the program’s director of player development and scouting, will replace Edney as the director of operations.

Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' 99-91 victory over the Jazz in Game 2 The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. The Clippers defeated the Jazz, 99-91, in Game 2 to even the series in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Caption Shakur Stevenson could be the next Floyd Mayweather Jr. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Olympic medalist and new professional boxer Shakur Stevenson and his grandfather and coach Wali Moses talks with The Times on April 18. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 1 Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Joe Johnson made a shot at the buzzer and the Utah Jazz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 97-95, in Game 1 of a Western Conference first-round playoff series. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Twitter: @latbbolch