UCLA basketball team drops a close game during Australian tour

UCLA’s second stop on its Australian basketball tour wasn’t as successful as the first.

Melbourne United edged the Bruins, 89-84, in an exhibition game played early Saturday morning Los Angeles time in Melbourne.

Isaac Hamilton and Bryce Alford each scored 18 points for UCLA, which couldn’t replicate its 47-point blowout of a team featuring college players earlier in the week. Melbourne United competes in the professional National Basketball League.

Bruins freshman Lonzo Ball snagged a team-leading 13 rebounds to go with his eight points.

UCLA will play the Brisbane Bullets, another professional team, on Monday before returning to Los Angeles.