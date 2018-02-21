UCLA's best way to enhance its NCAA tournament chances is simple: win games

Update: UCLA coach Steve Alford said the Utes are using a lot more zone defense than they did when they struggled for most of an 83-64 loss to the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion in January. Utah freshman forward Donnie Tillman is back after missing that game with a foot injury, but the status of sophomore forward Jayce Johnson and junior guard Sedrick Barefield remains unclear. Johnson did not play during the Utes' 77-70 victory over Washington State on Saturday because of a foot injury, and Barefield played only four minutes after experiencing discomfort in his ribs during pregame warmups. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak would not discuss the injuries during his weekly news conference on Tuesday. Barefield is the team's third-leading scorer, averaging 11.2 points per game, and Johnson ranks second on the team in rebounds with 5.9 per game.