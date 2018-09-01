UCLA fans and rest of football world ready for a first real glimpse of Chip Kelly experiment

“Maybe Chip will reinvent himself,” said retired Oregon coach Mike Bellotti, Kelly’s boss with the Ducks when the team ran a blur offense. “It won’t be quite the same as when he came to Oregon because at that time, we became a unique preparation for most people. You had to get ready for us differently and you only saw it once a year, you didn’t see it every week. Now you see some fashion of it every week, which people are prepared for. It won’t be a shock to their system.”