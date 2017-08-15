UCLA's kickers and punters hit the reset button

Austin Kent smiled a few times when he met with reporters, fulfilling his pledge to loosen up. Meanwhile, J.J. Molson spoke mostly in a solemn monotone.

UCLA’s sophomore specialists seem to be reversing the approaches they used during a freshman season they gladly left behind. Both arrived last year as highly touted recruits only to lose their starting jobs amid sustained inconsistency.

Molson made 12 of 20 field-goal attempts, including only two of seven from 40 to 49 yards. Kent averaged 38.3 yards per punt, tied for second worst among Pac-12 Conference players who punted at least 2 1/2 times per game.

While Molson reclaimed the starting kicker’s job by season’s end, Kent became entrenched behind Stefan Flintoft on the depth chart. Two punts against Washington State in mid-October perfectly encapsulated Kent’s season: He booted one 61 yards but watched another trickle backward a yard, earning a rebuke from coach Jim Mora after failing to run after the punt and knock it out of bounds.

Looking back, Kent said part of his struggles might have been rooted in his mind-set.

“I was kicking to not mess up instead of going out there and kicking to have fun,” said Kent, who had averaged 47.2 yards as a senior in high school.

Molson sounded this week like someone who felt he had too much fun as a freshman, saying he needed to “hit almost like a reset button.”

“I realized that the football-first mentality is what I really wanted and I felt a great responsibility for the guys,” Molson said. “ … It’s the worst feeling having to come off the field not having any points and seeing the disappointment on their faces, but that motivated me this offseason to really put in that extra work.”

Part of Molson’s summer was spent talking to Morten Andersen, the NFL Hall of Famer who played under Mora with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. Mora helped Molson connect with Andersen, who provided tips on mental approach and a pre-kick routine that Molson said has “helped me zone in a little bit more.”

Molson has regularly made field goals from beyond 50 yards during practice and appears locked in as the starter. Walk-on kicker Andrew Strauch is unable to take part in training camp because of an NCAA-mandated limit on the number of participants.

There is far less certainty when it comes to the starting punter. Kent and Flintoft, a junior walk-on, remain locked in a tight competition with 2 1/2 weeks left before the season opener against Texas A&M on Sept. 3 at the Rose Bowl. Special teams coach Scott White recently said he’s seeking more consistency from both candidates.

“You’ll see just beautiful, booming punts from them sometimes and then you’ll see a 25-yard punt,” White said, “so that’s just what we’ve been stressing with both of those guys is just continue to develop the consistency and help us control the field-position battle throughout the game because obviously last year that was an issue for us.”

Quick hits

Linebacker Leni Toailoa and receiver Demetric Felton practiced Tuesday in yellow non-contact jerseys worn by players recovering from injuries. … Tailback Brandon Stephens was a full participant in practice after he wore a yellow jersey the previous day. … Tight end Austin Roberts did not practice while continuing to recover from an undisclosed injury.

