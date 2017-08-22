UCLA will try to simulate game-day conditions Sunday at the Rose Bowl

UCLA resumed practice Tuesday after a two-day break, the Bruins having broken training camp without deviating from their routine of demanding workouts.

“It was a little bit of a tease because we’re right back at it,” tailback Soso Jamabo said with a laugh after a two-hour session. “But we’re good now, we’re back in shape, just happy to be here.”

Players could be even more elated Sunday when they get to experience the new look of UCLA football during a mock game at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins will visit their new locker room, put on their new Under Armour uniforms and walk onto a new side of the field that is out of direct sunlight during an event that will be closed to the public.

“I think during the day games it will be a huge advantage staying in the shade and not kind of getting drained from the sun and it will be more of a home crowd on our side,” center Scott Quessenberry said. “It will be good. I’m excited for it.”

The impact of the move could largely depend on how many day games UCLA plays at home this season. The Bruins’ opener against Texas A&M on Sept. 3 will kick off in the late afternoon at 4:30, but they will play host to Hawaii on Sept. 9 in a game that’s scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and probably will end in the daylight. The only other known starting time this season at the Rose Bowl is a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against California on Nov. 24.

Switching sidelines also entailed moving locker rooms and relocating the student section to the north end zone, where students will also be out of direct sunlight and closer to the field. UCLA coach Jim Mora said his team would even warm up in a different spot Sunday while simulating as many game-day conditions as possible one week before playing Texas A&M.

Mora said the Bruins had shifted out of camp mode but not fully into their preparation for the Aggies because of lingering concerns about themselves.

“We can’t make it a full game week; we’ve got too much work to do that’s really UCLA-centric,” said Mora, whose team is scheduled to practice two more days before to the mock game.

The Bruins are also breaking in a new offensive staff that includes four new coaches. They hope all the changes lead to fresh results after going 3-3 at the Rose Bowl last season and 4-8 overall, including a 31-24 overtime loss to Texas A&M in their 2016 opener.

Injury report

Offensive tackle Kenny Lacy received a therapeutic injection after feeling what Mora described as “a pinch” when he tried to get into his stance. Mora said Lacy rode a stationary bike Tuesday and was “fine.”

Mora said offensive lineman Zach Bateman had rejoined the team after recovering from a foot injury but linebacker DeChaun Holiday remained “a ways away” after injuring his shoulder during spring practice.

Quick hits

UCLA was not ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll but received nine points. … UCLA announced it will play host to Wisconsin in September 2029 at the Rose Bowl and will travel to play the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in September 2030.

