Bruins rusher brings back memories of Michael Vick with soaring takeoff for touchdown

Bolu Olorunfunmi might be hearing from federal aviation officials after his unscheduled takeoff at the Rose Bowl.

The UCLA tailback-turned-hurdler went airborne at the end of his 22-yard touchdown run in the third quarter Saturday, planting his feet onto the helmet of Oregon safety Mattrell McGraw and vaulting skyward before tumbling backward into the end zone.

“I was like, ‘Oh wow, I’m pretty high,’ ” Olorunfunmi said after the Bruins’ 31-14 victory over the Ducks. “And I just hope I don’t get hurt when I get down. I got up, and wasn’t in pain. And I was like, ‘Oh, touchdown.’ ”

Olorunfunmi said his instinct was to leap when he saw UCLA receiver Christian Pabico blocking a defender in his path near the goal line. Pabico was among those stunned by the move.

“I honestly had no idea he was jumping, because I was just trying to block,” Pabico said. “And then I felt a body, and then I looked, and he was on top of my head. So thank God he landed in the end zone.”

UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch said he gasped when he saw Olorunfunmi vault into the air because it left him vulnerable to injury, not to mention fumbling the football. That’s exactly what happened, Olorunfunmi losing the ball before pouncing on it for the touchdown that gave the Bruins a 24-14 lead.

Olorunfunmi ran track in high school but might have missed his calling as a hurdler considering he also made an impressive leap during a touchdown run against Hawaii earlier this season.

“Honestly, I think I just like to jump now,” said Olorunfunmi, who finished with a team-high 76 yards in 13 carries. “It’s just, any way to get in the end zone, you’ve just got to get into the end zone.”

As much as the play wowed fans at the Rose Bowl, it was not new territory for UCLA coach Jim Mora.

“Well, I’ll just say this: I coached Mike Vick,” Mora said, referring to the former NFL quarterback known for acrobatic plays, when asked if he had seen anything like it before. “So, yes.”

Discipline issue

Mora said Jordan Lasley, the Bruins’ second-leading receiver, did not play because of an undisclosed disciplinary matter.

“There was an action that was taken that was really contrary to what we are trying to develop in our program and what our school stands for,” Mora said, “and hopefully he’ll learn from the mistake he made and can come back and can work his way back into a position where he can help this team.”

Lasley has 32 catches for 543 yards and three touchdowns.

Quick hits

UCLA tight end Austin Roberts suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing receiver Alex Van Dyke to switch to tight end with the Bruins already shorthanded at the position. … UCLA tailback Jalen Starks and defensive end Rick Wade did not play after suffering undisclosed injuries last week against Arizona. Bruins linebacker Krys Barnes did not play after coming down with a case of pneumonia last week. … Right tackle Sunny Odogwu made his Bruins debut after missing the season’s first six games with a variety of injuries.

