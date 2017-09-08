How the UCLA Bruins match up with Hawaii

Hawaii (2-0) vs. UCLA (1-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m., Rose Bowl, TV: Pac-12 Network. Radio: 570.
Marquee matchup
Hawaii running back Diocemy Saint Juste versus the UCLA run defense. Saint Juste became the first Rainbow Warrior to top 200 rushing yards in a game twice in his career after he pulverized Western Carolina for 202 yards last week while operating out of a spread offense. The Bruins were pummeled by the run facing Texas A&M’s spread offense last week, allowing 382 rushing yards, albeit against far more heralded players than they will face Saturday.
Getting offensive
Hawaii (478 ypg/39.5 ppg): The Rainbow Warriors feature a balanced offense that has received solid production from quarterback Dru Brown, who has completed 61% of his passes for 545 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions.
UCLA (554 ypg/45 ppg): The Bruins hope they can run the ball effectively (sound familiar?) so that quarterback Josh Rosen doesn’t have to engineer another crazy comeback like he did last week, when he passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M.
Getting defensive
Hawaii (447.5 ypg/26.5 ppg): The Rainbow Warriors have generated 10 sacks in two games while holding their opponents to 3.7 yards per rush, a figure that UCLA couldn’t reach against Texas A&M, when it averaged 2.5 yards per carry.
UCLA (471 ypg/44 ppg): The secondary looks like it will be a strength again this season after holding Texas A&M without a passing touchdown, the fourth time in the last seven games that UCLA has prevented its opponent from reaching the end zone via the pass.
Something special
Hawaii blocked a school-record three field goals last week, but one led to a bizarre injury for linebackers coach Scott Duggan when he body bumped 270-pound defensive lineman Viane Moala in celebration and fell awkwardly. Duggan reportedly suffered a dislocated elbow and fractured wrist but is expected to be at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The Bruins got solid play in their opener from kicker J.J. Molson (one for one on field goals) and punter Stefan Flintoft (46.8 yards per punt).
Of note
The last time UCLA played Hawaii, on Jan. 2, 1939, the Bruins traveled to Honolulu via the military transport ship Matsonia, used by the U.S. Navy during World War I .… Hawaii is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2007 and is 4-3 on the road in parts of two seasons under coach Nick Rolovich after going a combined 1-23 on the road from 2012-15.
Local ties
Fred Ulu-Perry, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for Hawaii, is making his return to the Rose Bowl after playing for UCLA in 2015 along the offensive and defensive lines. The Honolulu native redshirted last season as part of transfer rules. Bruins freshman linebacker Jayce Smalley is a native of Kaneohe, Hawaii.
