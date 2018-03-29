UCLA's Jaylen Hands to enter NBA draft, won't hire agent

Hands' departure would leave the Bruins without a returning point guard on their roster after starter Aaron Holiday announced earlier this week that he would forgo his final season of eligibility to enter the NBA draft. UCLA has a commitment from Tyger Campbell, a highly touted point guard from La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School, and is believed to be pursuing Brandon Williams, another widely coveted point guard who reopened his recruitment earlier this month after previously committing to Arizona.