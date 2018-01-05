Chip Kelly's UCLA contract includes an intellectual property rights clause

UCLA coach Chip Kelly is known for being on the cutting edge of sports science, using hydration tests and sleep monitors at recent stops to help gauge their impact on player performance.

Any innovation Kelly developed as Bruins coach, with the exception of certain inventions protected by California law, would be owned by UCLA, according to an intellectual property rights clause included in Kelly’s five-year, $23.3-million contract that was released Friday.

“All copyrightable works that Coach creates during Coach’s employment will be considered ‘work made for hire’ and shall, upon creation, be owned exclusively by University,” the contract reads. “ … For purposes of this Contract, ‘Intellectual Property’ means inventions, discoveries, designs, developments, improvements, methods, processes, procedures, plans, projects, systems, techniques, strategies, information, compositions, know-how, works, concepts and ideas, or modifications or derivatives of any of the foregoing … conceived, made, created, developed or reduced to practice by Coach.”

Kelly’s contract that runs through the 2022 season will pay him a base salary and “talent fee” that total $3.3 million in his first season, $3.5 million in his second season, $4.3 million in his third season and $4.6 million in his fourth and fifth seasons.

The balance of Kelly’s contract comes from three $1-million retention bonuses for remaining UCLA’s coach as of Feb. 15, 2021, and on the same anniversary date in each of the following two years.

Kelly’s reciprocal $9-million buyout calls for him to be paid that amount if he is fired without cause at any time through the first four years of his contract or owe UCLA that amount should he choose to leave the school over the same period.

His performance bonuses are capped at $1,085,000 for any individual contract year. Kelly would make $200,000 if the Bruins won the national championship, $150,000 if they appeared in the championship game and $100,000 if they made an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Qualifying for a New Year’s Six Bowl Game would net Kelly $100,000 and winning that game would provide another $100,000. An appearance in the top 10 of the final Associated Press poll would be worth $25,000.

Kelly would make $50,000 if UCLA appeared in the Pac-12 Conference championship game and an additional $50,000 if the Bruins won.

Kelly is to be given a suite for his personal use at the Rose Bowl in addition to an unspecified number of complimentary tickets to UCLA events. He will also be paid $100,000 for participating in any football camps.

Kelly would make $50,000 for being selected Pac-12 coach of the year and $100,000 for being selected national coach of the year. Kelly could make as much as $110,000 for his players achieving an Academic Progress Report mark of greater than 990 on a sliding scale that starts with a $25,000 bonus for an APR of greater than 930. Kelly would also receive a $45,000 bonus for a graduate success rate greater than 70%.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' NFC wild-card playoff against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. After asking Rams players midway through the season what it meant to be 6-2 in one word, The Times' Lindsey Thiry follows up asking them to do it again to describe finishing 11-5 and playoff football. CAPTION Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. Football coach Alan Chadwick talks to The Times' Sam Farmer about Rams coach Sean McVay when he was at Marist School. CAPTION The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 34-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and look ahead to their NFC wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons. CAPTION The Chargers beat the Raiders on New Year's Eve, but were eliminated from the playoffs because of a Titans win. The Chargers beat the Raiders on New Year's Eve, but were eliminated from the playoffs because of a Titans win.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch