UCLA's bear mascot bares all during team's comeback against Oregon

It was a comeback that left nothing to the imagination, including the furry backside of the UCLA mascot. The bear bared all Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion.

Joe Bruin became an unexpected participant in UCLA’s rally when Oregon’s Jordan Bell shot the second of two free throws with 19.1 seconds left and the Ducks trailing by three points. As he stood next to the basket stanchion, the mascot turned his back toward Bell, bent over and pulled his shorts down while gyrating and spanking his rear end.

Bell made the free throw despite the unusual distraction but UCLA ultimately prevailed, 82-79, after trailing by as many as 19 points in the first half and 15 points early in the second half. The Bruins thanked fans in a boisterous sellout crowd that stood and roared for most of the final 10 minutes.

“Our crowd was tremendous,” UCLA Coach Steve Alford said. “In my four years, Pauley hasn’t sounded like that. That’s been the best environment that one of my teams has had a chance to play in and we’re very appreciative of it.”

Said Bruins guard Aaron Holiday: “It was crazy. It was rocking. Once we got going, it got really loud.”

Trying to fluster free-throw shooters is an art form almost as old as peach baskets. Fans wave their arms, bang noisemakers and yell in an attempt to force misses. Arizona State students pull back their Curtain of Distraction behind the basket from which an Elvis impersonator or costumed unicorns might appear in the moments before an opponent releases a shot.

Another fad has become wearing almost nothing. One USC fan behind the basket at the Galen Center was clad in only a Speedo last month during the Trojans’ victory over UCLA.

Joe Bruin took it a step further, adopting a less-is-more approach against the Ducks.

