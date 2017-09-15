How UCLA matches up against the Memphis Tigers this weekend

No. 25 UCLA (2-0) at Memphis (1-0)

Saturday, 9 a.m. PDT, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn., TV: Channel 7. Radio: 570.

Marquee matchup

Memphis tailbacks Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor Jr. versus the UCLA run defense. The Bruins have allowed three tailbacks to exceed 100 yards rushing in two games, with Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams logging 203 in the season opener. It’s been a winning formula for UCLA only because a strong secondary and a prolific offense have offset the avalanche of yardage. Henderson (169 yards) and Taylor (131) each hit triple digits in rushing yards against Louisiana-Monroe and hope to keep churning against the Bruins.

Getting offensive

Memphis (416 ypg/37 ppg): Expect far more passing from the Tigers than they did in their opener, when they rolled up 319 of their 416 yards against Louisiana-Monroe on the ground in wet and windy conditions.

UCLA (529.5 ypg/50.5 ppg): The Bruins eventually may need to win a game in which quarterback Josh Rosen throws for less than four touchdowns or 329 yards, his two-game lows.

Getting defensive

Memphis (425 ypg/29 ppg): Almost half of the Tigers’ stops in their opener came via turnovers. They forced three fumbles, intercepted a pass and allowed an average of 4.9 yards per play.

UCLA (493 ypg/33.5 ppg): The Bruins could turn into Linebacker U Jr. with sophomore Krys Barnes and redshirt freshman Breland Brandt likely to start alongside sophomore Lokeni Toailoa. Senior Kenny Young could miss the game while recovering from head trauma, and junior Josh Woods will sit out the first half as punishment for a targeting penalty against Hawaii last week.

Something special

Memphis’ Tony Pollard returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown during the Tigers’ opener, one yard short of the school-record return he made last season. … UCLA’s offensive efficiency against Hawaii kept kicker J.J. Molson busy with eight point-afters — he made them all — but essentially gave punter Stefan Flintoft the day off. Flintoft punted once, for 37 yards in the fourth quarter.

Of note

Rosen needs four touchdown passes to tie Drew Olson for the most prolific three-game stretch in UCLA history. Olson threw for a combined 13 touchdown passes against Washington State, Oregon State and Stanford in 2005. … Memphis is 6-2 in nationally televised games since 2014, including upset victories over nationally ranked Houston last season and Mississippi in 2015.

Local ties

UCLA tight ends coach Rip Scherer was Memphis’ coach from 1995-2000, guiding the Tigers to a 21-17 upset of then-No. 6 Tennessee in 1996 but never recording a winning record in his six seasons. Bruins receiver Demetric Felton is a native of Memphis. … Tigers offensive lineman Lio Lafaele attended Riverside College and Corona Centennial High, and fellow offensive lineman Tauvaga Ho Ching II attended Mt. San Antonio College and Upland High.

CAPTION A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. CAPTION A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. CAPTION Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. Dodgers fan group, Pantone 294, follows the Los Angeles Dodgers year-round. Their final regular season trip of the 2017 season was to San Diego. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. CAPTION L.A. Jordan to host first night football game L.A. Jordan to host first night football game CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch