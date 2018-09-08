UCLA-Oklahoma: A look at how the teams match up

Oklahoma tailbacks Rodney Anderson and Trey Sermon vs. the UCLA run defense. There’s just one question facing any offensive coordinator who doesn’t opt to run the ball directly into the guts of the Bruins’ defense on almost every play: Why? Despite some overall improvement on defense in the opener, the struggles of UCLA’s injury-depleted inside linebackers were reminiscent of 2017. They can expect plenty of face time with Anderson and Sermon, who combined for 169 yards and three touchdowns last week in only 14 carries.