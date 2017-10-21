UCLA defense delivers in 31-14 win over Oregon

UCLA found an unlikely accomplice on the way to its first victory over Oregon in a decade.

A defense that had been pummeled over the first half of the season delivered a strong counterpunch during the Bruins’ 31-14 triumph over the Ducks on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA (4-3, 2-2 in Pac-12 Conference play) forced two turnovers while committing none, a major coup for a team that had ranked among the worst in the nation in turnover margin before the game.

Defensive back Colin Samuel intercepted a pass at the UCLA four-yard line and safety Jaleel Wadood forced a fumble for the Bruins’ sixth and seventh takeaways of the season. UCLA also sacked Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister four times after having zero sacks in its previous three games.

Burmeister struggled all the way around, completing eight of 15 passes for 74 yards with an interception and running 15 times for only 33 yards.

UCLA held Oregon (4-4, 2-3) to 320 total yards of offense, including 246 rushing yards. Those totals compare favorably with the Bruins’ averages of having allowed 523 yards per game, including 313 rushing yards, entering the game.

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen completed 21 of 36 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bruins notch their first victory over Oregon since 2007. Rosen’s one-yard touchdown pass to receiver Darren Andrews in the corner of the end zone gave UCLA a 31-14 lead with 9:03 left in the game.

Tailback-turned-high hurdler Bolu Olorunfunmi had provided UCLA a 24-14 advantage on a 22-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter when he leaped onto a defender’s shoulders before tumbling into the end zone.

Photos from the UCLA Bruins' 31-14 victory over the Oregon Ducks in a Pac-12 Conference football game on Oct. 21, 2017.

Oregon tailback Royce Freeman became the leading rusher in school history after finishing with 160 yards in 29 carries. That gave him 5,103 yards for his career, surpassing LaMichael James’ 5,082 yards.

UCLA’s first touchdown came as a result of a rarity: a forced turnover.

Wadood stripped the ball from Oregon tailback Darrian Felix and UCLA defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner recovered at the Ducks’ 45-yard line. The Bruins went on to convert on two fourth downs during their ensuing drive, Olorunfunmi charging ahead for first downs on both, before tailback Soso Jamabo ran for a four-yard touchdown for the game’s first score.

UCLA doubled its lead late in the first quarter when quarterback Josh Rosen connected with walk-on receiver Christian Pabico on a short slant pattern before Pabico slipped a tackle and sprinted for a 31-yard touchdown.

UCLA’s defense had given up points in 19 consecutive quarters, beginning with the second quarter of their game against Hawaii on Sept. 9, before shutting out Oregon in the first quarter.

The Bruins appeared to hold the Ducks on third down early in the second quarter, but Wadood was called for defensive holding, resulting in a first down. Oregon eventually scored on Burmeister’s seven-yard touchdown run, halving its deficit to 14-7.

Another UCLA penalty proved pivotal later in the quarter when Bruins cornerback Nate Meadors was called for pass interference on third down. UCLA defensive end Jaelan Phillips, making his return from the ankle injury that had sidelined him since Sept. 16, later sacked Burmeister but was called for a facemask on the play, giving the Ducks the ball at the UCLA four-yard line.

Burmeister faked a handoff and ran up the middle for a touchdown on the next play, tying the score at 14-14.

