UCLA's special teams allow Oregon to take early lead

Just when it seemed as if things couldn’t get any worse for the Bruins, Adarius Pickett lined up deep in UCLA territory early in the second quarter to catch a punt. He couldn’t, the ball eluding his grasp for his second dropped punt in as many weeks. Pickett held his head in his hands before getting up as Oregon recovered the ball at the Bruins’ 11-yard line. The Ducks scored three plays later.